The Authorities of Pomposo Akaporiso Basic School at Obuasi have expressed concern over the neglect of pupils by officials in charge of the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

Chairman of the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA), Nana Gyamena, says the number of pupils who attended class has significantly dwindled in recent times.

He revealed some were forced to return home for food during break time since they have not benefited from the programme since the beginning of the term.

“Students have not been fed since the beginning of the academic year,” he said in an interview on Nhyira FM’s Kuro Yi Mu Nsem show.

Meanwhile, the school feeding programme was also delayed during the previous academic calendar.

However, it is yet to be known when the situation will improve. They urged the government to motivate the pupils to attend school.