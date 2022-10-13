Veteran Highlife musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, has given a clear forecast of his death in a video which has since gone viral.

The gospel musician, while addressing a congregation of a yet-to-be-known church, disclosed he would die at a ripe age of 92.

He is confident he will die on a Wednesday afternoon after living a life of fulfillment.

“You can mark this date as reference,” he told the congregation as an affirmation of his prophecy.

He further stated that on the day of his death, he would sing to the glory of God as he takes his last breath.

He disclosed he is so sure of his comments because of the covenant he has had with the Almighty.

He also preached on how God has used him as a point of contact to bless his family, hence his belief he has a special connection with God.

He made the comments while preaching on the need to stay humble and resourceful as the day of death comes with no warning and regrets.

Watch video below: