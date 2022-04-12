The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has extended the time for the Sole Inquirer into the Bulgarian Embassy land matter to present his report.

The extension follows a request by the Sole Inquirer, Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori Atta, a retired Justice of the High Court, who was appointed on March 18, 2022.

Justice Ofori-Atta was given seven days to present his report on the Bulgarian Embassy land matter, and one (1) month to present his report on matters relating to lands occupied by diplomatic missions in Ghana.

However, following the commencement of his investigations, the Sole Inquirer says he found the issues considerably complex and needed more time to deal exhaustively with all the issues.

The Minister has, therefore, extended the time to 26th April, 2022 for the Sole Inquirer to present his report.

The Minister hopes to be provided with the full facts to enable him act decisively and comprehensively on the issue