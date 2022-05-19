Following the recommendations of the Sole Inquirer to find a lasting solution to the Bulgarian Embassy land case, the government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has set up a three-member committee.

It will be chaired by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio.

This move comes as an outcome of the meeting between the Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria with accreditation to Ghana, Yanko V. Yordanov and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor on Tuesday, 17th May 2022.

Addressing the media, Mr Jinapor gave an assurance that government and the Ministry are committed to work together to find amicable solutions which will completely put the matter to rest, just as the Sole Inquirer has recommended.

“You will recall that Justice Retired Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta recommended that I use my good offices to find an amicable solution to this issue and this is what has culminated in this meeting with the Bulgarian Ambassador.”

The Minister said the meeting has further strengthened the already long-standing and cordial relationship between the two countries and hoped that a more far-reaching outcome will evolve from the encounter.

“I look forward to building a relationship that goes way beyond the land matters into discussing bigger issues.”

The Minister expressed his profound gratitude to the Envoy for his leadership, sense of solidarity and corporation on behalf of the Government and people of Bulgaria.

The Minister also thanked the President for showing tremendous skill and diplomacy in his leadership and his involvement in dealing with the matter.

He assured the Envoy that the desire of President Akufo-Addo in solving the matter is one that he in his capacity as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, will follow through to the letter.

The Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana, Yanko Yordanov thanked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and the President of the Republic for their personal intervention and commitment to resolving the impasse between the Bulgarian Embassy and the Private Developer.

“Bulgaria is thankful to each and every Ghanaian institution, Parliament and especially the Presidency and I’m very hopeful that with the support of these institutions, we will find a lasting solution to this,” he said.

Mr. Yordanov further assured the Minister that all affected by the Bulgarian Embassy demolition, including Bulgarians, realize that the Ghanaian government had no role in the demolition and that the issue will not mar the 60-year relationship between the two countries.

Mr Maxwell Adu-Nsarfoa, the Ministry’s Technical Director for Lands, and a representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are among the three members of the three-member committee.