The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has appointed retired High Court Judge, Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta, as a sole inquirer to probe the demolition and development of a parcel of land belonging to the Bulgarian Embassy.

Justice Ofori-Atta is to undertake a full and impartial inquiry into the alleged encroachment and/or demolition of the property.

He has also been tasked to inquire into the nature of interest in any land held or occupied by Diplomatic Missions in Ghana, inquire into any matter relating to land in which Diplomatic Missions have any interest whatsoever, and make recommendations to Government.

The sector Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, announced the appointment on Friday following Justice Ofori-Atta’s inauguration.

Mr Jinapor explained the appointment was on the back of instructions from President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The sole inquirer has seven days to present his report on the Bulgarian Embassy issue and one month to present his report on the other issues.

Meanwhile, Mr Jinapor has pledged the commitment of the government to maintain its cordial relationship with all Diplomatic Missions in the country and will do all that is necessary to protect members of the Diplomatic community.