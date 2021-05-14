Corruption investigators in Nigeria have declared that the president’s son-in-law Gimba Yau Kumo is “wanted” in connection with an alleged $65m (£46m) housing fraud.

The former managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) is being sought by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) along with two others.

“The persons whose pictures appear above, Mr Tarry Ruffus, Mr Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared WANTED… in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum $65m,” the ICPC said in statement from its spokesperson Azuka Ogugua.

“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station,” it continued, listing other contact details.

Mr Kumo married President Muhammadu’s second daughter Fatima in 2016.

According to the AFP news agency, the three men could not immediately be contacted for comment and the presidential spokesman confirmed the investigation.

In April, Nigeria’s senate committee on public accounts had summoned Mr Kumo to explain the awarding of an alleged irregular contract when he was still at the bank, Nigeria’s Premium Times reports

Mr Buhari, a former military ruler, is serving his second term in office on the promise of tackling endemic corruption.

Nigeria’s ICPC investigates allegations of corruption committed at government and public agencies.