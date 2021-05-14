President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku, has lauded Asempa FM following the insightful Sports Seminar held today at the Sun Lodge Hotel.

The programme, which was endorsed by elite clubs in the Ghana Premier League, was well attended.

Representatives from the Sports Ministry, Ghana League Clubs Association [GHALCA] members and other media personalities were all present at this insightful programme.

The aim of the programme was to help the clubs take advantage of the new media and brand themselves properly.

Speaking at the seminar, Mr Oraku lauded the Asempa Sports team for such an insightful programme for the clubs.

According to him, he will be hoping for more capacity building for coaches as well.

“Capacity building is key and it’s a subject matter I have spoken about since we started the journey to bring back the love for our football,” he said.

“We are looking for more capacity for our football coaches in the future as well.

“It is so important that we take this seminar important because this is a medium that can help us to learn more and how to help our football to do well,” he added.