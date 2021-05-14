Ghanaian elite clubs championed the Asempa FM maiden Sports Seminar and discussed how to stay relevant and secure sponsorships from the corporate world.

The insightful seminar served as a capacity building for clubs.

Clubs, who signed up for the programme, were taken through rigorous channels on how to brand themselves and attract sponsorships.

Dr Ike Tandoah, who was the facilitator of the programme, speaking at the seminar, implored the clubs to develop channels on how to engage their supporters.

He also insisted getting a database for the supporters is key.

“I was sad when clubs failed to take advantage of the Covid-19 era because I was expecting them to redesign themselves and engage their fans because there was no football.

“In the era where we are in now, proper branding and engagement of fans is key in everything.

“I am impressed with how Great Olympics are engaging their fans and everybody is happy regardless of your affiliation and it makes the Premier League attractive but most Communications Directors of clubs don’t know this.

‘Build a brand that will help the club to attract sponsorships from the corporate world and that is what the clubs must do,” he added.