A man, identified as Dumisani Matonsi, has committed suicide after his newly wedded 18-year-old wife denied him of his conjugal rights at Somabula in Zimbabwe on Tuesday last week.

Councillor Adam Shava disclosed that he walked out of his bedroom after a misunderstanding ensued between him and his wife over sex.

It was reported that after about an hour, the wife Sarah Mazambatate woke up to check up on him, only to find him hanging on a Msasa tree branch within the yard.

The Herald reported that the case was then reported to Gweru Rural Police Station under sudden death report RBR number 4703082.