The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Buem in the Oti Region, Richard Kwadwo Adjei is gearing up for the December polls with the aim of unseating the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kofi Adams.

With the elections just around the corner, the NPP candidate is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to secure victory.

Buem constituency has been a stronghold for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for many years, but Richard Adjei is confident that he can sway voters with his promises of development and progress.

According to him, he is committed to working hard to address the needs and concerns of the people to create a better life for all residents.

Speaking with Adom News, the candidate said under his leadership, the constituency will see improvements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

He noted that, the neglect of Buem constituency under the NDC has led to a lack of development and progress in the area.

Richard Adjei is determined to change this and bring much-needed attention and resources to the constituency.

He plans to work closely with the community to identify their needs and priorities and also implement policies and projects that will improve their quality of life.

Meanwhile, incumbent MP, Kofi Adams, on the other hand, has been working hard to maintain his support base and hold onto his seat.

