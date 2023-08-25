In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Budgit, a prominent civil society organization has called for a robust primary healthcare system in Ghana.

This vital plea was made during the Vaccine Equity Stakeholders’ Dialogue, centered around the theme “Setting the Agenda for Robust Primary Healthcare in Ghana” as part of the ongoing COVID-19 Transparency and Accountability Project (CTAP) Phase III.

Felix Ankrah, the Country Lead for Budgit Ghana, emphasized how the global COVID-19 crisis has laid bare the vulnerabilities in primary healthcare infrastructures worldwide, with Ghana being no exception.

He stressed that, the repercussions of the pandemic on various health centers have served as a wake-up call, underscoring the urgent need to fortify primary healthcare to effectively combat any potential future epidemics.



Jennifer Moffatt, the Project Lead for CTAP at Budgit Ghana, revealed that the CTAP team had traversed various parts of the country, diligently gathering first-hand information and tirelessly working to raise awareness among the populace about the critical importance of vaccinations.

The dissemination of accurate information and the promotion of vaccination as a defense mechanism against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases are central to their mission.

Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, the Deputy Director in charge of Disease Control at the Ghana Health Service, made a significant revelation. He stated that the landscape of childhood diseases has evolved drastically.

Previously, there were six killer diseases for children, but today, thanks to advancements in healthcare and vaccination programs, there are now 13+1 infections that are effectively controlled through vaccines.

Budgit’s call for a robust primary healthcare system aligns with global efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructures, ensuring they are well-equipped to handle both routine healthcare needs and unforeseen health crises.

In an era where pandemics can disrupt lives and economies on an unprecedented scale, investing in primary healthcare is not just a necessity but a moral imperative.

The advocacy efforts of organizations like Budgit and the diligent work of healthcare professionals and stakeholders underscore the importance of resilience and preparedness in the face of health challenges.

By building a strong primary healthcare foundation, Ghana can better protect its citizens and enhance its overall health security.

As we navigate the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic and the evolving landscape of healthcare, the call for robust primary healthcare systems resonates as a beacon of hope, ensuring that Ghana is better prepared to face any health crisis that may come its way.

