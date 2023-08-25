General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is assuring candidates vying for the party’s flagbearer slot of a free and fair Super Delegates Conference.

According to him, the election committee of the party has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt it will remain neutral throughout the process.

The Super Delegates Conference is to elect five candidates out of 10 presidential hopefuls to contest in the November 4, 2023, primaries of the party.

The candidates vying for the five slots include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Railway and Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist.

The rest are Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Boakye Agyarko, former Minister of Energy, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former General Secretary of NPP, Kwadwo Poku, an Energy expert and Edward Addai-Nimo, a former MP for Asante Mampong.

Justin Frimpong Kodua

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said all these stalwarts are more than qualified to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

However, he said the power is now in the hands of delegates to elect five and subsequently choose one to lead NPP break the eight.

Based on this backdrop, Mr. Kodua said there is no justification for any candidate to think delegates are being remote controlled to vote in a certain way.

“Even me as a General Secretary, I am not involved in the election process so it will be unfair to accuse us of manipulating the elections. If you [aspirant] think you have done a good job, it will reflect in the votes you get,” he stated.

He added that, all logistics have been deployed across the regions to ensure a smooth elections.

The NPP chief scribe indicated that, all 10 aspirants have been given the album and officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) who will supervise the election have expressed their readiness to help them execute a free and fair elections.

He also urged delegates to put their personal interest aside and vote for a candidate who will help NPP break the eight.

Mr. Kodua is certain given the preparation done by the elections committee, the elections will end smoothly and NPP will be the winner.

“The journey to breaking the eight starts tomorrow so lets to circumspect in our utterances for unity of the party” he added.