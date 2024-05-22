The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr, has been appointed as the chairman of a newly constituted five-member committee tasked with overseeing COCOBOD’s educational trust fund.

The committee members include the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah; the 2022 National Best Cocoa Farmer, Bismarck Fuachie; Deputy Chief Executive in charge of operations at COCOBOD, Dr. Emmanuel A. Opoku; Deputy Chief Executive in charge of finance and administration, Ray Ankrah; and Director, Legal and Solicitor Secretary at COCOBOD, Francis Opoku.

The board’s mandate is to provide essential primary educational infrastructure to benefit the children of cocoa farmers in underserved cocoa-growing regions.

Speaking at the committee’s inauguration in Accra on Monday, May 20, Dr. Addison emphasized that the committee will work diligently to make a lasting impact on cocoa farmers and their communities through education.

“I acknowledge the calibre of individuals chosen to serve with me on the trust, their collective experience and expertise will undoubtedly enrich our effort and lead us towards success.

“I have every confidence that their dedication and insights will be invaluable in advancing the goals of the trust. Having previously served as the chairman of the COCOBOD scholarship scheme for a few years now, I am deeply humbled once again to be entrusted with a leadership role, this time with the COCOBOD educational trust fund.”

