The former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, is optimistic the Akufo-Addo-led government has been a game-changer and deserves a second term.

Mr Agyarko said the incumbent government has unfinished business with Ghanaians and there was the need for re-election to inspire hope.

He noted the party has been faithful in delivering on its promises which have impacted the lives of all Ghanaians.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he touted the free SHS policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, NABCO and 1D1F among others.

Stressing on the effectiveness of the free SHS policy, he indicated himself and four other siblings would have had a flexible education if such opportunities were available at their time.

“My father went into political exile and my mother had to take care of five children from her salary as a pupil teacher so she had to sell in the market to support us.

“When school resumes, we had to sell her cloth, utensils and other valuables just to pay fees and I had intelligent colleagues who could not continue their education due to finances,” he narrated.

However, he admitted the policy has not attained perfection but has been of great help and also improving by the day.

In view of this, he urged Ghanaians to re-affirm their hope and confidence in the Akufo-Addo led government come Monday, December 7, 2020.