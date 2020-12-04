President Nana Akufo-Addo is making final push for votes in his Eastern regional home.

The region has the third highest electoral votes with over 1.6 million people on the roll.

In what the president describes as the final wrap, he told a cheering crowd at Kokoku in the Akim Oda constituency the election is about the future of the country.

At the stronghold of the Upper West Akim constituency, President Akufo-Addo told them to reject the opposition National Democratic Congress in the upcoming polls while urging them to come out and vote on Monday.