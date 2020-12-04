The technical bench of Accra Hearts of Oak has changed following the arrival of Kosta Papic as the new head coach of the club.

The Serbian was reappointed on Monday following a meeting with the Board and Management of the club.

Papic had an interaction with the playing body on Wednesday at the training grounds at Pobiman and spelt out his ambition and what he expects from the players.

The 60-year-old, who was in charge of the Phobians when they last won the league in the 2008/09 season, has replaced Edward Nii Odoom.

Coach Odoom, who was named as the interim manager of the club, was expected to take charge of the club. He supervised their game against Ashgold which ended 2-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium before losing 1-0 to Inter Allies.

Following the appointment of Papic, coach Odoom has been demoted to the junior side, Auroras.

Joseph Asare Bediako, who joined the club from Berekum Chelsea is now the assistant to Papic.

Papic has urged the supporters of the Accra giants to be patient with him in his second stint with the side.

“I would like to tell the supporters to be patient with me, I have just arrived,” Papic told Wontumi FM.

“I did not have a pre-season with the club and I barely know the players here. I will start training with the squad to know what to do,” he said.

READ ALSO

He stressed that he will offer his best to ensure he succeeds at the club.

“Accra Hearts of Oak have not won the league in the past 11 years. They have a target of winning the trophy. That is good for me also, good for the players who are currently in the squad, officials of the team and to the supporters as well.

“So I will do my best to succeed on that, with time we will see, I’m here for them.”

Papic will begin his tenure on Friday when the Phobians host Karela United FC on Matchday 4 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

This is Kosta Papic’s second stint with the Accra Hearts of Oak.

Hearts of Oak at a point were runner-away league leaders with a 14-point gap after the start of the second round, but they lost form and suffered three defeats on the trot to narrow the points gap to five.

Papic was sacked after a nine-man King Faisal managed to beat Hearts of Oak under his watch.

He will be aiming to end the club’s 11 years trophy drought.