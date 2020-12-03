Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama’s latest interview has sparked some reactions on social media.

The discussion has gained attention following Mr Mahama’s delivery of some information in Pidgin language.

Speaking on BBC News Pidgin, Mr Mahama explained the conditions that led to his 2016 defeat and what he would have done differently should the hand of time be turned.

Mr Mahama, who was in the studio for 30 minutes, also used the opportunity to fill the international platform in on why he was confident of victory in the general election.

Ghanaians have expressed shock at how the former President could speak the ‘street language’ so fluently.