The Union of Law Students of Ghana (ULSG) has encouraged law students to be open-minded in their engagement of the two leading political parties on their policies on legal education.

In a statement Wednesday, the Union said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) are both to blame for the challenges facing legal education.

It noted that “the setbacks, including low intake of students at the Ghana School of Law due to poor infrastructure, are several years in the making, the cause of which could be attributed to the negligence of our governments.”

The challenges facing legal education have divided opinion in Ghana leading to a major demonstration last year. Both the NDC have outline policies to address the issues in their 2020 Manifesto.

The NPP on page 155 of its manifesto says it would: “expand infrastructure to increase access to professional legal education.” Also, the NDC has promised on page 75 of its manifesto to grant accreditation to certified law faculties to undertake the professional programmes, among others.

But the ULSG said that “while the NDC policy appears elaborate, that of the governing NPP is not, and we would like them to throw more light on that.”

“The Union of Law Students of Ghana would like to call on all law students to be open-minded in their engagement of leading members of the two leading political parties on their policies on legal education.”

Read the full statement below: