Di Asa season three winner, Precious Mensah, commonly known as PM, has stunned Ghanaians with her wild dance moves.

The plus-size lady, in a viral video online, has been spotted twerking hard to music duo, Keche’s ‘No dulling’ song which featured Kuami Eugene.

In the video sighted on Instagram, PM was seen on the stage of what seemed to be a grand event with a massive crowd.

Despite her body size, PM was spotted in a tiger-skinned dress with matching white sneakers and is captured energetically moving her body.

Patrons, who were wowed by the performance, were heard screaming her name.

Watch the video below: