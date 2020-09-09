Over a dozen luxury vehicles have been burnt in a fire outbreak at Agric Kokode in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started when some rubbish being burnt nearby extended to the fitting shop.

The affected vehicles are salvaged cars being fixed of minor defects. There was no casualty.

In an interview with Joy News, a car dealer who wanted to remain anonymous said he has lost vehicles to the tune of ¢270,000 to the fire.

He noted that the incident is going to cost him dearly since he needs to invest more funds in his business to thrive.

“Losing ¢270,000 is not easy, because I need to clear some cars at the port and I needed this money I have just lost to clear them, so now what I am going to do?” he said in tears.

According to JoyNews correspondent Nana Yaw Gyimah, the Ghana Fire Service was eventually able to douse the fire after several hours of attempts.

“This workshop sits in the middle of an industrial enclave so there was a possibility that it could spread to other areas. So the military, police and Fire Service were all on the ground to put out the raging fire,” he said.

Preliminary investigations have commenced to find out the cause of the fire.