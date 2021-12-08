A 46-year-old blacksmith has been apprehended by police at Donkorkrom for allegedly manufacturing and selling locally made guns to armed robbers.

The suspect, Philip Pledom, was arrested at Maame Krobo in the Kwahu Afram Plains South district.

The police, during the arrest, retrieved three foreign made pistols, three locally manufactured guns, four short guns barrels and four gun butts.

They also confiscated three AA live cartridges, five AA empty cartridges and three different types of blacksmith tools.

Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the suspect is in their custody assisting the police with investigations.

READ ALSO: