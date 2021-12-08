Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has again challenged the Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu over the 2022 budget.

He says he has difficulties with the Speaker’s ruling on the motion he moved on the Floor of Parliament on the 2022 budget.

“Reference to the constitution and reference to our standing orders must all times be respected. So I have difficulties with the directive that you are giving the table. I moved a motion and was seconded by honorable Mahama Ayariga. After the conclusion of the debate Mr Speaker yours is simply to put a question nothing more,’’ he said.

“Mr Speaker; your ruling, let me know where you are and I will do what is appropriate in our standing orders and the 1992 constitution,’’ he said.

Responding to the Minority Leader, the Speaker asserted that he ruled and concluded on the motion although his ruling was interrupted by uproars by the Minority in the Chamber.

“What I am saying here is that I ruled. What is recorded here is that I was ruling and it was interrupted so it appears that the ruling did not go through but I did rule and concluded. That is what I want the voting to reflect,’’ he affirmed.

Mr Iddrisu reacted to the response of the Speaker that he will file a motion to question his conduct as a Speaker because the Minority does not agree.

“You attempted to rule and there was an uproar and there was a suspension and subsequently an adjournment. That is what we know. Mr Speaker, I intend to invoke Order 93(5) that I will serve you and submit your conduct because you cannot operate with these standing orders at your whims and caprices,” he said in Parliament Wednesday.