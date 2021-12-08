Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has been the talk of the town after he released his latest song featuring Grammy-award winner Burna Boy.

Trending with the hashtag #SecondSermonRemix, some Ghanaians have praised Blacko for being able to achieve such a feat. But others are equally against the song saying “it was not well composed.”

For some Blacko eliminated some verses from the original song that they were expecting to enjoy on the remix.

Some also praised Blacko for being creative and spitting out lyrics which are at par with the verses in the original song.

But reacting to the brouhaha on the Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Black Sherif asked his fans to neutralise their sentiments.

According to Black Sherif, he loved Burna Boy’s touch on the song, adding that, fans should rather promote than focus on what is not important.

This is actually big for me and he is a Grammy-award winning artiste and he actually likes the song and that is the right decision I have ever made, he told Andy Dosty.

It is art… I like the verse so much and I think maybe some dont like it because of some verses we took out[from the original song] but they have to understand me. The second verse is a star verse for my fans and it’s not in the song and I understand them. But some people also love the verse too… have you checked the comments? Black Sherif quizzed.

He further asked his fans to anticipate for the music video in no time including his new EP in the first quarter of 2022.

For sure, we will shoot the video. My EP is coming early next year, he climaxed the interview.