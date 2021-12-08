Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has given her critics a piece of her mind following the backlash she received over the paternity of her children.

Rumours have been flying this week on the relationship between her ex-husband and her children.

This, Joyce Blessing has subtly trashed, as she shades her critics not to take keen interest in gossips and issues that are no part of their businesses.

Nicknamed the Unbreakable, she is positive that none of such setbacks can affect her highly established brand.

Joyce, without mentioning names, shaded her critics to at least look presentable as and when they set their cameras rolling to dissect her marital issues.

She advised for such persons to take advantage of gossips concerning her to have a livelihood rather than aim at destroying her brand.

Watch video below: