Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, who shot to fame with his First Sermon song, has disclosed how he got Grammy-award winner Burna Boy on his Second Sermon song.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Black Sherif, also known as Blacko, said Burna Boy reached out to his team in Ghana after he heard the song.

Talking further, he disclosed that Burna Boy wanted to come to Ghana for the remix to take place but he couldn’t due to his schedule yet he sent the verse to Blacko prior to his performance in USA some months back.

Describing the relationship between them, Black Sherif told Andy Dosty that “it happened naturally”.

Per the Second Sermon hitmaker, Burna Boy reaching out to him will go a long way to cement his career far and beyond.

It happened naturally. Burna Boy reached out to us on Whatsapp and we talked on video and he said if he comes to Ghana we will work on the song. He was on tour in NY and recorded it before his performance. He sent it back to us we liked it and processed it, he said.

Additionally, Black Sherif said one of Burna Boy’s security men, who is equally a Ghanaian, gave out his number to the Nigerian music star.

His security is a Ghanaian and I think someone knows me in his team. They went to USA and he got my number from the security and we talked.

This is actually big for me and he is a Grammy-award winning artiste and he actually likes the song and that is the right decision, he said.

For those preaching against the song on social media, Black Sherif has asked them to appreciate the feat rather than going against it.

It is art… I like the verse so much and I think maybe it’s because of some verses we took out. But they have to understand me. The second verse is a star verse for my fans and it’s not in the song but I understand them.

People like the verse too. For sure, we will shoot the video. My EP is coming early next year, he added.