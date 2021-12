President Nana Akufo-Addo has affirmed he will not make any modification to the country’s electoral laws ahead of the 2024 general election.

The President, who is due to end his term in 2025, says he will respect the time limit placed on his presidency and will not be an impediment in the conduct of the elections.

Opening the Kofi Annan peace and security forum, the president said he stands ready to handover to whoever is elected in the next election.

