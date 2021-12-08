Black Sherif is coming on tour with me, learn the Twi in his song – Burna Boy tells his fans

Moments after Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif dropped his latest ‘Second Sermon’ remix featuring Grammy-award winner Burna Boy, the latter has asked his fans to learn word-for-word the lyrics of the smash hit.

According to Burna Boy, he is looking forward to go on a music tour with Black Sherif who is also known as Blacko in the music spheres.

Additionally, Burna Boy asked his fans to learn the lyrics correctly or avoid attending any of his shows this yuletide.

Burna Boy wrote on his Instagram stories: @BlackSherif is coming on tour with me. Second Sermon remix featuring me (Burna Boy) out Now!! You better learn the whole song before coming to any of my shows. Yes that includes the Twi (A Ghanaian language) parts. Thanks. Love… Damini.