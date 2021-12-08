Three persons have been burnt to death at Nteso-Ntonoam electoral area in the Fanteakwa North District in the Eastern Region.



The deceased are Hellen Teye, Emmanuel Angmor and Teye Michael.



Starr News has gathered that two farmers, now deceased were sharing a gallon of petrol near a naked flame on a coal pot that caught fire.



The fire gutted the two and a room where Hellen Teye, daughter of Mr Angmor was sleeping on the fateful afternoon of December 3, 2021.



All efforts to get the intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service at Begoro were unsuccessful forcing the community members to break the back wall of the room.

They tried extinguishing the inferno with buckets of water in an attempt to save the child, however, the child died after almost an hour of struggle to save her.



Mr Angmor also died the same day but Michael was referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital but died Wednesday, December 9, according to Assembly Member, Yogba Kuami.



Their bodies have been deposited in the morgue.



The Odikro of Nteso Barfuor Opoku Addi described the incident as unfortunate, hence advised users of fuel, especially motor riders to be extra cautious.