This month, there was an unfortunate leakage of some songs recorded by Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif.

Social media users questioned how the celebrated musician’s songs could be put out by unscrupulous persons without his consent.

During a performance at the University of Ghana, the 21-year-old shared his thoughts publicly on the matter.

Before sharing his take, Black Sherif performed a freestyle of one of the leaked songs.

Black Sherif performed leaked ‘Bad Bitches’ song 🔥



He chastised the individuals behind these acts, and also took a hit at naysayers who do not want to see progress in his career.

While expressing concern over the incident, Black Sherif’s manager, Kweku Frimpong, urged his fans to nonetheless enjoy the stolen songs if they happen to come across them, as those songs were created for them.

“Some songs I recorded three years ago, two and a half years ago, some babylons have got it and are blasting… So if you hear them somewhere, enjoy it. But if you don’t see me tweet, I never released it,” he indicated.

Black Sherif hinted at releasing more songs, which he believes are even better than what has been illegally leaked onto music distribution platforms.