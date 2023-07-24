Two people on board a vehicle with registration number GN 3774-20 escaped unhurt after a vehicle they were onboard caught fire on Sunday morning [July 23, 2023] in Tema.

The vehicle was on the move when the driver saw smoke emitting from the engine.

It was unclear what caused the fire which destroyed the Hyundai vehicle beyond recognition.

The incident occurred between the Peace of Peace Presbyterian Church and the Santa Barbara School in Tema Community 2 in the Greater Accra Region.

One of the passengers onboard, Antoinette Foli, told personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service who arrived at the scene that the driver realised at a point that the vehicle was not moving and so he parked by the road side to inspect what was causing it.

She said not long after they detected fire coming out of the engine and before they could grab the fire extinguisher, the fire spread quickly.

Personnel from the GNFS, led by Assistant Divisional Officer Grade II, Cornelius Ameyada, said the incident was brought under control at about 11:13 am.