A final year Junior High School pupil preparing to write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) begining August 7, 2023 has drowned at Hununya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality in the Eastern region.

The incident occured in the afternoon of Saturday, July 22, 2023.

According to reports, a national service teacher with Nkurakan M/A Basic School, Robert Adzrakor, took the victim -Teye Joseph and three other students namely Tamatey Bernard, Agyapong Richmond and Odonkor Dominic, all 17-year-old final year JHS students from same school to his backyard garden farm at Hununya to work for him.

After close of work, the students went to river ponpon, a major river which takes source from Boti waterfall, to wash themselves.

However, the victim and two other students slipped and fell into the river.

Tamatey Bernard, skilled in swimming saved two of the students but Teye Joseph was retrieved dead.

The National Service teacher reported himself to police to assist investigation.

In a related but separate development, a 15-year-old boy and a class 6 pupil of Islamic Primary School, Begoro in the Fanteakwa North district in Eastern region has also drowned in an open manhole.

The deceased, Mustapha Abdul-Rakim, reportedly slipped and fell into the manhole during a heavy downpour.

Water in the manhole was drained with water pumping machine before his lifeless body was retrieved.