Singer Wendy Shay has revealed many big men in Ghana call her for business appointments only for them to end up trying to get under the sheets with her.

She disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM‘s Work and Happiness where she failed to mention names of these rich men but confirmed they even propose marriage to her if all their attempts to have sex with her prove futile.

According to the ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker, she cannot comprehend why the businessmen do deals with male acts equally at par with her in the music industry but fail to acknowledge her as such.

Reacting to this, she said male acts such as Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy among others get more endorsement deals but female musicians like herself are cornered.

A big man will you that he has a business plan but he will end up proposing to you when you honour their rendezvous. I will put on my expensive clothes thinking I’d have a better deal but at the end they mostly act the same by asking for sex.

This same man will call a male act, buy him expensive cars but with a female act he would want sex or marriage. I am not ready for marriage but rather money.

E be sey the pussy dey sweet you people or you wan chop Wendy Shay and talk sey me too I do am. You people have so many women. A female artiste wants to make money like the men… Even if dey chop you its not guaranteed they will do, she climaxed in pidgin in another video.