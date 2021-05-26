Big Ghun, an enthralling entertainment act, is ready to release a new single dubbed ‘Whan Boy Nie’, to wit, “whose boyfriend is that?”

The artiste said ‘Whan Boy Nie’ serves as a door opener to interesting songs he has planned for this year.

Big Ghun promised that the single would remain a favourite to all in the entertainment circles.

He assured fans of a soon-coming EP (Extended Play) that would amuse all music enthusiasts to jam with, and that will come after ‘whan boy Nie.’

Giving some lyrics in the song, he sung an extract and explained it.

The versatile musician opened the floor with:

“Whan boy Nie, Whan boy Nie so menkoa na me da, Menyom yiy3 d3 nso menkoa na me Sa Mmaa ho y3 f3 wow) sika a na omo ba.”

He interpreted the lines above which talk about the fact that one sleeps alone and “listens to most of my songs alone because I got no female companions and the fact that money could be a possible factor.”

MORE:

Big Ghun reiterated that, the ‘Whan Boy Nie’ song is just groove and vibes and intentionally carved to entertain everyone’s mood, adding that nothing in there could be “taken too serious.”

‘Whan boy Nie’, he disclosed would be his third official single that adds up to his trajectory.

He said ‘Walk off’, featuring Tic, was his first single and ‘Bombastic’ featuring zeal of VVIP fame is his second.

Big Ghun stressed that: “I have three freestyle videos out there and few features including ‘Love me now’, a song I got featured on by Tic with Kelvyn Boy and ‘Yawa Dey Part 2’ which was a collaborative piece between Nero X, Tic and myself.

“But I promise to release not less than six songs before the year ends so I urge everyone to be on the edge,” he said.

Highlighting on the peculiarity of the ‘Whan Boy Nie’ single, he said that the single is an interesting hiphop song that would soon hit all spheres of the country.

He said hiphop and drill is a fast-rising genre of act in Ghana, and ‘Whan boy Nie’ is not a drill song nor any regular hiphop.

Big Ghun added that it is a call and response type of music and those types of songs have the power to “break the streets apart” when given more plays on the airwaves.