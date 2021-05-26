One person has been arrested following the collapse of an illegal mining pit at Breman in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The suspect, according to reports, is one of the owners of the land where the unfortunate incident occurred.

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Upper Denkyira East, Agyemang Asiedu, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

Three unidentified persons have been confirmed dead Wednesday, May 26, 2021 after the pit caved-in.

The three, whose identities are not immediately known, are said to include an elder man and woman, as well as a girl believed to be 10 years old.

It is also alleged that about 40 people are trapped in the pit in an area called Lockmu in the outskirt of the town.

Reacting to this, Mr Asiedu said the people were banned from going to the abandoned mining site after government declared war on illegal mining known in local parlance as galamsey.

“Most of the people trapped went to the site in the night at the blindside of the security after we had warned them not to go there,” he stated.

The Upper Denkyira East DCE said the police are haunting for the other land owners who leased their lands after they were warned not to do so.

Mr Asiedu assured the land owners that if found guilty they will face the full rigours of the law.

He added that they were working assiduously to rescue those trapped in the galamsey pit.