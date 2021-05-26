Three persons have been reported dead with dozens trapped after a galamsey pit caved in at Breman in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The three, whose identities are not immediately known, are said to include an elder man and woman, as well as a girl believed to be 10 years old.

Bodies of the deceased killed in galamsey pit at Breman

The persons trapped, according to reports, are young men believed to be between the ages of 24 and 35 years.

The Upper Denkyira West National Disaster Management Organisation Director, Isaac Gyasi, confirmed the incident happened in an interview with Adom News‘ correspondent Kwame Nsowah Salvation.

Galamsey pit Breman

Mr Gyasi said the incident occurred around 5:am on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

He explained they are suspecting not less than 40 people have been trapped in the pit, adding that they are in search of an excavator to help in the rescue.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Dunkwa-On-Offin Government Hospital morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.