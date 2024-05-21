Residents of Techiman in the Bono East region apprehended a bicycle thief and subjected him to a public punishment that involved cleaning the town’s choked gutters.

The thief was caught in red-handed by residents in the community.

They tied a long rope around the thief’s waist and gave him with tools to clean all the choked gutters.

While doing his punishment, the thief was approached by a local TV station for an impromptu interview.

Visibly humbled, he took the opportunity to urge his fellow thieves to use his ordeal as an example and stop engaging in criminal activities.

