Some residents of Bibiani Zongo have clashed with the military guards of Asante Gold Corporation.

Five persons have been injured as a result of the clash.

According to Adom News’ Augustine Boah, the five injured persons are currently responding to treatment at the Bibiani Government Hospital.

Out of the five injured persons, two sustained gunshot wounds and the remaining three had minor injuries.

Speaking with the Assemblyman of the area, he stated that some residents of Bibiani went to the Asante Gold Corporation premises to pick up some materials termed as “black” but they were ordered by the military to return them.

The residents, however, refused to oblige, resulting in the clash. According to him, this is not the first time an incident of this nature has occurred.

Some suspects have been apprehended and are assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the Police have restored calm in the area.