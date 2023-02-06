The police have arrested two more out of the 16 declared wanted for the violence at the 10th National Youth and Women’s Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held last year in Cape Coast.

This brings to six the number of suspects arrested by the police.

The latest to be arrested are Abdul-Fataw Adams and Hajj Dawda Hassan.

While Abdul-Fataw Adams was arrested at Wenchi in the Bono Region, Hajj Dawda Hassan was arrested at Tishegu in the Northern Region.

The former has been granted bail while the latter is in police custody and will be arraigned before court soon.

Following six suspects arrested so far, 10 are still in the wanted books of the police.

“The intelligence operations are still ongoing to get the remaining 10 suspects arrested,” the police said in a statement on Sunday, February 5.

Those arrested so far are Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oluu, Ibrahim Razak, Iddrisu Abass alias Jango, Dawda Mohammed Nazir, Dawda Hassan and Hajj Abdul-Fataw Adams.

Meanwhile, the NDC insists that none of these wanted suspects are registered members of the party.