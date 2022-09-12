Ghanaian rapper and soothing singer Black Sherif has been nominated for this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.

The ‘Kweku The Traveller’ hitmaker has been nominated in Best International Flow category with music stars such as Benjamin Epps (France), Blxckie (South Africa), Central Cee (UK), Haviah Mighty (Canada), Knucks (UK), Le Juiice (France), Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe) and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).

Some of Black Sherif’s fans have taken to social media to celebrate the feat with him.

It doesn’t surprise many because Black Sherif has worked hard over the calendar, with most of his songs topping the charts.

Apart from garnering record streaming numbers, he was the first solo Ghanaian musician to top the Nigerian Apple Music charts with his Kwaku The Traveller song, which was released earlier this year.

The song attained the highest buzz when ace record producer, DJ Khaled, and other music legends, posted videos of themselves jamming to the song.

Check out some of the reactions on social media below:

