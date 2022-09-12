Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former president John Dramani Mahama once again demonstrated that politics is not a matter of life and death when they met at the funeral grounds of Josepong’s late father over the weekend.



The two statesmen were on Saturday, September 10, 2022, captured in a heartwarming photograph where they are seen chatting and hugging at the elaborate funeral held at the forecourt of the State House.

They may be political opponents with different ideologies and philosophies. And all things being equal they could be squaring up for the highest office of the country come election 2024.

The two were among many other dignitaries that thronged the funeral to pay their last respects to Opanyin Samuel Kwame Siaw Agyepong, the father of the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group.

Check the video out: