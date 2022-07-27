Black Sherif makes YouTube Foundry Class of 2022

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has gained a call-up into YouTube’s Foundry Class of 2022.

The initiative is YouTube Music’s global artiste development programme serving the independent music community and allowing artistes access to resources to help them thrive on YouTube and build careers on their own terms.

It was launched in 2015.

The Ghanaian artiste has a hot catalog ranging from 1st and 2nd Sermon and most recently, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’.

He has headlined many playlists across the digital stream platforms spectrum both locally and internationally.

Blacko, as he is affectionately called, has featured top acts such as Burna Boy, Tory Lanez, Darkoo among others.

