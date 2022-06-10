Ghanaian singer Camidoh is definitely having an awesome year and counting as his song, Sugarcane, is seriously crossing borders globally.

Since the song got released and started topping the airwaves, Camidoh has found a way to re-live it in the trends. The remix featuring King Promise, Nigeria’s Mayorkun and Darkoo has pushed the mileage of the song further.

Recently his acoustic edition is steadily garnering the momentum to keep the song above others in many playlists of DJs.

On Adom FM’s Music Chart show Week 22, Sugarcane is still leading the pack. Last week it was at number 2 following Black Sherif’s Kwaku The Traveller song.

This week, Shatta Wale’s spiritual tune, ‘On God’, was slated at number 2. The song easily motivates people who look up to God in their daily happenings. It remained number one for days when it got released on YouTube, even at the time Black Sherif was all over with his KTT song.

Black Sherif came through at number 3 this week on the Adom Music Chart list. Kwaku The Traveller, per stats, is set to trend for a longer time in Ghana’s music space.

One of the musicians who is seriously championing the Afrobeats agenda, Kelvyn Boy is equally having a great year with his Down Flat song. The song he wrote in less than 10 mins has found its way to even the Billboard Charts. It was number 4 this week on Adom FM’s Chart show.

Stonwboy released Therapy as his first single under the Def Jam record label, one of the highly reputed music labels in the world. The song pulls together Stonebwoy’s fans from across the world. The RnB, Reggae, Highlife and even the Dancehall genre could be felt in the ‘therapeutic’ single. Stonebwoy stays at number 5 this week.

King Promise is subtly doing wonders with his single, Chop Life, that features Nigeria’s Patoranking.

Gospel musician Perez Musik is seen at number 7 this week on the Adom FM music chart with his Hewale Lala song.

Championing Highlife, Kuami Eugene clocks number 8 this week with his Take Away song. With only the visualizer released on YouTube, Kuami is garnering close to a million views.

After rocking music lovers with her Shoulder song, Adina is currently stationed at number 9 with her new Hallelujah song. The song has over 700k views since its inception two months ago.

One musician who stands tall in trends, Kofi Kinaata had his Have Mercy song at number 10 this week.

Highlife musician Akwaboah took the number 11 spot with Wo Pɛ W’adiɛ.

Fameye comes through at number 12 with his Everything Now song featuring Kwesi Arthur. The song is off his latest music project dubbed Songs of Peter.

King Promise got the number 13 slot this week on Adom FM music chart with his Ginger song.

Ghanaian-Netherland rapper Smallgod, real name Nana Appiasei attained the number 14 slot with his Falling song, which features KiDi and Darkoo.

The Tema-based rapper Kwesi Arthur came through at number 15 with his Disturb song, off his Song of Jacob album.

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing got the 16 slot on Adom FM music chart with her Trending song.

The Slayer in Christ, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, was number 17 on the Adom Music Chart ladder with her Mesom Ewurade song featuring Dada KD.

Rapper Eno Barony continues to wow fans with her rapping prowess. Her latest, The Finish Line, featuring Amerado got fans weighing in on “who ‘murdered’ who” on the song slated at number 18 this week.

Kwabena Kwabena’s Fingers had the number 19 slot this week.

Criss Waddle’s Take Me Back featuring Stonebwoy made a debut at number 20 in the week 22.

