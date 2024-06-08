The Bekwai Forest District has allocated 150 hectares of land to farmers specifically for planting over 60,000 trees and for farming purposes within the reserves.

This initiative was disclosed during the Bekwai Forest District’s Green Ghana Day event, where over 60,000 trees and food crops were planted at Hiayeya and Numereso in the Amansie Central District of Ashanti.

In an interview with Adom News, the Deputy Manager of the Bekwai Forest District, Palmer Aikins Amponsah, explained that the Green Ghana project includes the forest reserve.

He noted that tree lumbering, illegal mining, and unnecessary bush burning have depleted the forest reserve, and it will take over 60,000 seedlings to restore it.

Mr. Amponsah mentioned that, the Oda River Forest Reserve at Hiayeya will be reforested with 240,000 seedlings over 120 hectares of land.

Mr. Amponsah said the people of Hiayeya and Numereso will receive a forty percent share when the trees mature and are harvested.

Some beneficiaries of the project expressed their gratitude to the project managers and appealed to the government for funds to buy more food crops.

They also requested security to protect the growing trees and urged the government to maintain roads for easy transportation of food items to the market.

They appealed to the government to prevent illegal miners from destroying their farms and trees.

