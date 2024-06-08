UltraTeb, a pioneering fintech B2B e-commerce platform transforming the healthcare supply chain, is thrilled to announce its participation in GITEX AFRICA 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com). The event, held in Marrakech, Morocco, from May 29-31, highlighted UltraTeb’s commitment to revolutionizing the healthcare supply chain across Africa and beyond.

UltraTeb’s platform connects healthcare providers directly with manufacturers and importers, effectively reducing costs and enhancing the efficiency of medical supply procurement. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative financial solutions, UltraTeb addresses critical issues in the healthcare supply chain, such as inflated costs, supply shortages, and complex procurement processes. This results in significant cost savings, timely delivery of supplies, and improved accessibility for healthcare facilities.

One of UltraTeb’s standout features is its “Buy Now, Pay Later” financing option, which allows hospitals to manage their cash flow more effectively. This innovative solution eases the immediate financial burden on healthcare providers, ensuring they can maintain continuous operations and provide high-quality care without financial interruptions.

Dr. Mohamed Nossir, COO of UltraTeb, commented, “Our participation in GITEX AFRICA 2024 underscores our commitment to making healthcare more affordable and accessible across the continent. We are excited to showcase our platform’s capabilities and discuss how our solutions can address the pressing challenges faced by the healthcare industry in Africa.”

UltraTeb’s all-in-one platform also consolidates medical supplies from various vendors, streamlining the procurement process and reducing the need for multiple vendor interactions. This not only enhances convenience but also ensures that healthcare providers have access to a reliable supply of medical products.

By attending GITEX AFRICA 2024, UltraTeb aims to forge new partnerships and explore opportunities to expand its impact on the healthcare industry. With plans to enter a new African country by the end of this year and further expand into other regions, UltraTeb is poised to become a global leader in the healthcare supply chain.

