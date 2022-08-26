Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Okojie have thanked God for seeing them through 11 years of marriage.

As part of their anniversary celebration, the couple took to social media to share some photos they had taken together with their followers and fans.

Some of the photos include their kids.

(credit: Instagram/@mercyjohnsonokojie)

Mercy Johnson noted “Chapter 11…..@princeodiokojie held my hands and promised never to let it go….we still fresh like yesterday.”

He promised to be there for his wife and family forever.

(credit: Instagram/@mercyjohnsonokojie)

Mercy Johnson and Prince Okojie tied the knot in August 2011. Their traditional wedding was held on August 26 that year and subsequently had two other events including their wedding on 27th and 28th.

The couple share four kids. They welcomed their fourth child in May 2020.