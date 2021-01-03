Beautiful videos and photos from the white wedding of Ghanaian musician, Patapaa and his German lover, Liha Miller have popped up on social media.

The visuals captured their glamorous entry into the venue and moments they shared passionate kisses clad in their all-white outfits.

The elated well-wishers who could not hide their joy for the duo cheered them on.

The ‘one corner’ hitmaker known in private life as Justice Amoah tied the knot with Miss Miller in a colourful ceremony on Saturday, January 2, 2020.

READ ON:

The event took place at the Cedi Lounge and Kitchen in Agona Swedru in the Central Region.