The delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from four constituencies in Accra are meeting Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia today Wednesday, 21 June 2023 as part of his Greater Accra constituency tour.

The constituencies to be represented include Adentan, Madina, Dome Kwabenya and Shai Osudoku.

The meeting will offer an opportunity for delegates to interact with Dr Bawumia and understand the reasons why he is vying for the leadership of the NPP.

Dr Bawumia’s meeting with party delegates in the Greater Accra Region signifies the beginning of his campaign for the NPP’s Presidential candidacy.



Through these interactions, he hopes to establish direct communication with party members and share his vision for leading the NPP in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

His successful nomination filing took place on Friday, 16 June, 2023 and caused excitement among the NPP members.



Dr Bawumia was joined by several party bigwigs, including his wife, Samira Bawumia, and prominent party members.

Dr Bawumia’s announcement has set the stage for an exciting and highly anticipated contest against other potential candidates within the NPP.

His noted contributions to the NPP’s victories in the 2016 and 2020 elections have placed him as a strong candidate for the NPP presidency.

He has expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming contest and a dedication to the party’s success.

