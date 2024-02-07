The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has described the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as a “disgrace to the Northern Region.”

The former Ketu South MP Parliament, criticized Bawumia, accusing him of being untrustworthy and deceptive, which he believes does not reflect well on the Northern Region.

Speaking during the second day of former President John Mahama’s ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in Tamale, Mr Kwetey urged the people of the Northern Region to prevent Bawumia from winning the upcoming December elections by any means necessary.

“…and Nothern Region, you owe it to Ghana to ensure that a son who does not represent not your best image but rather represents a disgrace to the north should never rise to the leadership of this country because that will be a disgrace to the entire Northern Region.

“Northern Region, you need to do everything possible to ensure that this son of yours who is an absolute disgrace and humiliation to all of you never rises to become the president of this country. You have been blessed with a son who can be trusted.

Instead, he encouraged them to throw their support behind Mahama.

Furthermore, Mr Kwetey emphasised the importance of NDC party members taking pride in their affiliation.

“Northern region, you have produced a person that we can be proud of, a genuine son of the region, a genuine son of Ghana. He tells the truth.

“When he speaks, don’t you trust him? Yes, you can trust him. He told Ghana that even though dumsor was not caused by him, he would fix it. And what did he do? He fixed it.”

“So you can commit your business to his hands because he is a man who can be trusted. You can commit your farms to his hands; he is a man who can be trusted.

“You can commit Ghana, the resources of Ghana, and the destiny of 30 million plus Ghanaians into his hands because he can be trusted,” he said.

ALSO READ: