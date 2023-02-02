Tension is brewing this afternoon in Bawku in the upper east region after 8 civilians were allegedly murdered by soldiers Wednesday morning.
Two others were shot last on Monday night ostensibly because they were suspected of trying to cause trouble during curfew hours.
Youth of the Zorgin suburb of Bawku where the incident occurred are angry and are demanding Justice for the dead.
- Everybody must visit the mortuary once a month to learn humility – Morris Babyface
- My husband never spent wedding night with me; flashed his ring in toilet – Actress recounts
- Groom almost in tears after seeing bride at wedding ceremony