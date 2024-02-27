Some commuters and drivers who ply the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region are calling on the government to ban tipper truck drivers from operating at night to reduce road accidents.

The call comes after four passengers died on the spot after a tipper car with the registration number GN 2820-21 crashed with a Ford Transit with registration number GG 5447-22.

According to them, tipper drivers and other large vehicles don’t respect passenger cars and pedestrians on the roads.

In an interview with Adom News, some drivers claimed the majority of accidents are caused by these tipper drivers.

They are certain a ban on them will prevent fatal crashes on the road.

